Two Oklahoma officers fighting for their lives after being shot during traffic stop

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say two Oklahoma police officers are fighting for their lives after they were shot by a suspect during a traffic stop early Monday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, two officers with the Tulsa Police Department pulled over a vehicle in the 8900 block of E. 21st St.

Investigators say the officers asked the driver, David Ware, to get out of his vehicle 12 times. When he refused, a taser was deployed.

When that didn’t work, officials say the officers attempted to spray Ware with pepper spray.

When Ware was out of the vehicle, authorities say Ware pulled out a gun and started firing at the officers.

“The bullets found their mark, struck the officers, and the officers were critically injured. The officers went down and the driver slowly walked away from the vehicle and got into a waiting vehicle that had arrived to the scene and drove away,” said Chief Wendell Franklin, with the Tulsa Police Department.

Sgt. Craig Johnson and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan were both shot multiple times and are listed in critical condition.

Ware was ultimately arrested several hours later in Broken Arrow. The man who was behind the wheel of the getaway car was also taken into custody.

Johnson joined the Tulsa Police Department in 2005 and is currently assigned to the Mingo Valley Division as a graveyard shift supervisor.

Zarkeshan started the Tulsa Police Academy in 2019 and completed his training in May. He was out on patrol for only six weeks.

“I ask Oklahomans to join the First Lady and me in praying for the officers who were injured, their families and the Tulsa Police Department. This senseless attack is a reminder of the dangers our law enforcement officers face daily,” said Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Ware has been charged with two counts of shooting with intent to kill, possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, and accessory to a felony.

