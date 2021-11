TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two police officers and a woman are recovering after being hit by a vehicle early Monday morning.

Just before 1 a.m., two officers with the Tulsa Police Department pulled over a woman near E. 3rd St. when they were all hit by another vehicle heading southbound.

Authorities say that vehicle rolled and came to rest on its top.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured.

The driver of the car was arrested for driving under the influence.