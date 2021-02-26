Two Oklahoma teens arrested after vandalizing Holocaust memorial statues

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Tulsa say two vandals accused of targeting a memorial for those killed during the Holocaust are now in custody.

Statues erected in honor of Jewish children killed during the Holocaust were knocked over at the Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish Art early Wednesday morning.

The damage is estimated to be around $15,000.

Officials with the Tulsa Police Department say that a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy are now in custody connected to the crime.

Through the course of the investigation, authorities learned that the two teens also allegedly threatened a person with a knife near 66th and S. Lewis.

Both suspects were arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and felony malicious injury or destruction of property.