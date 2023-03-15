OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for places to visit during spring break but don’t want to break the bank, you might want to look at a couple of towns in Oklahoma.

Southern Living recently released its ‘50 Best Small Towns in the South 2023′ and two familiar spots made the list.

Researchers say they asked their readers to share their favorite towns in the south, and compiled a list of the towns that showcase the diversity of the region.

“There is a small town for every type of person on this list, and we guarantee that all of these places are destination-worthy in their own right,” Southern Living wrote.

Broken Bow made the list at No. 31.

Southern Living said Broken Bow is a “nature lover’s paradise” where visitors can head to Beavers Bend State Park, Lower Mountain Fork River, and Broken Bow Lake.

Just a few spots down, Guthrie made No. 34 on the list.

The site said that Guthrie is highlighted by the frontier city’s historic buildings and museums, including The Oklahoma Territorial Museum and the Oklahoma Frontier Drug Store Museum.

To see the full list, click here.