GARFIELD COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) — Tribal members were ticketed last year for the tags on their cars. Two Oklahomans got tickets which they were expected to pay. However, Monday, their tickets were dismissed by the court.

Attorney Robert Gifford talked with News 4 in November when the tribal tag tickets were issued. He said it was never an issue until recently.

On Wednesday, he said the dismissal of the tickets now sets a precedent for any new cases that arise.

“I’ve had it for forever, for years and years on all my vehicles, my family, my parents. Why is this happening to us,” said Crystal Deroin, an Otoe-Missouria member.

That’s what Crystal Deroin was wondering when she got pulled over by Oklahoma Highway Patrol in November for having Otoe-Missouria tribal tags on her car.

The trooper noted her tags weren’t valid since she doesn’t live inside her tribe’s boundary.

She was issued a ticket for $249.

“I just took the ticket and went on my way,” said Deroin.

Two months later, however, no money will be paid.

The case was dismissed by a Garfield County Judge on Monday.

“I think it helps set some precedent showing how one district, one District Attorney’s office handled this case. I think it shows a lot of wisdom on the DA’s part,” said Robert Gifford, a tribal attorney.

Deroin’s case isn’t the only one in the clear. Ryan Gehring, a member of the Osage Nation, got a similar ticket in October. His case was also dismissed on Monday.

We reached out to the Garfield County District Attorney to find out why the cases were cleared, but did not hear back.

The Department of Public Safety told News 4 “we did not request the dismissal, nor were we advised of the decision.”

“The fact that one DA and one county has dismissed it does lean towards it’s probably a better policy to dismiss this until the tribes and the state government get this worked out,” said Gifford.

Gifford also said it’s all part of the ongoing battle in the state.

“It shouldn’t fall down on the people to pay the penalty on this just because there’s a lot of political wrangling that’s going on between the Governor’s office and the tribes in Oklahoma,” said Gifford.

The Otoe-Missouria Tribe released a statement on the dismissal of the tickets.

The Otoe-Missouria Tribe will continue to seek solutions to disagreements on the tribal tag issue with the State of Oklahoma. Until we reach a resolution, we will support our Otoe-Missouria citizens that get caught in the crossfire of this controversy. Otoe-Missouria Chairman John Shotton

News 4 reached out to the Osage Nation, but did not hear back.

When News 4 asked the Governor’s office for a comment on the dismissal of tickets, the original statement from last year was sent.

This is a significant public safety issue that puts law enforcement and others at risk. If tribal governments won’t share vehicle registration information with DPS, we can’t keep our officers and our streets safe. Members of tribes with valid compacts that provide needed car registration information will not be ticketed. Oklahoma Highway Patrol is simply enforcing the law and following U.S. Supreme Court precedent. Office of Governor Kevin Stitt