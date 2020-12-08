Two Oklahomans become millionaires after winning lottery 48 hours apart

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say two lucky Oklahomans have just become millionaires.

On Dec. 3, the first ‘Lucky for Life’ top prize winning ticket was drawn from Oklahoma.

Just 48 hours later, Oklahoma’s first Lotto America jackpot winner was drawn. As a result, lottery officials say the two lucky winners became the 65th and 66th Oklahoma Lottery millionaires.

“The Oklahoma Lottery is excited about this winning event and is eager to crown our next two Oklahoma millionaires,” said Jay Finks, Executive Director of Oklahoma Lottery. “This is our first Lotto America™ jackpot winner and our first Lucky for Life top prize winner.”

The ‘Lucky for Life’ ticket was purchased at Coop’s Stop N Shop, located at 210 W. 4th Avenue in Bristow, Oklahoma.

The winner will take home $1,000 a day for life for a minimum of 20 years, or they can take the cash option of $5.75 million.

Saturday’s winning Lotto America ticket was purchased at Love’s Travel Stops, located at 3020 N.W. Williams in Woodward, Oklahoma.

That winner will take home $3.5 million or they can take the cash option of $2.66 million.

If you won either jackpot, you can find out how to claim your prize in person on the lottery’s website.

LATEST STORIES: