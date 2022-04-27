OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person is in custody after a dramatic chase early Wednesday morning.

Around midnight, Oklahoma City police attempted to pull over a vehicle near N.E. 23rd and Prospect.

The driver refused to stop and led them on a chase.

Officers were able to bring the chase to an end with stop sticks near N.E. 16th and Lottie.

However, it didn’t go as planned.

Authorities say two patrol cars ended up hitting each other in the process.

Fortunately, no one was hurt, and the suspect was taken into custody.