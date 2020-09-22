Two people arrested after allegedly stealing vehicle in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say two people have been taken into custody following the theft of a vehicle.

Around 6:30 a.m., dispatchers with the Edmond Police Department received a 911 call about a stolen truck.

The caller told dispatchers that their truck had just been stolen from the 7-Eleven at 15th and Boulevard.

Officers were able to quickly find the stolen truck at another 7-Eleven gas station.

Investigators say the women inside the truck led police on a short foot chase before being taken into custody.

Police arrested Brittnie Vandusen on complaints of larceny of a motor vehicle, obstruction, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Brittnie Vandusen

Authorities also tracked down another man who was allegedly connected to the stolen vehicle.

Investigators attempted to pull over the suspect vehicle at 2nd and Coltrane, but the driver refused to stop and led them on a short pursuit.

An officer successfully performed a TVI and took Zachary Earnest into custody.

Earnest was arrested on complaints of larceny of a motor vehicle, and felony eluding.

Officials say Earnest also had a warrants for shooting with intent to kill and possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute.

