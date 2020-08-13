Two people arrested after elderly couple attacked during home invasion

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Police in Moore say they have arrested two people following a violent burglary at an elderly couple’s home.

On Wednesday, officers with the Moore Police Department were called to a home in the 900 block of S.W. 4th Place following a burglary.

Investigators say a 77-year-old man and his 80-year-old wife were beaten by a man who broke into the home. After attacking the residents, the alleged suspect stole property from the couple.

Authorities were able to arrest Troy Gilbreath and Courtney Hale, who is believed to be an accomplice.

Troy Gilbreath and Courtney Hale

Gilbreath was arrested on complaints of aggravated assault and battery, and first-degree burglary. Hale was arrested on traffic complaints.

LATEST STORIES: