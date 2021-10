OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two people are in custody after a standoff in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 10 p.m. on Thursday night, Oklahoma City police were called to a hotel near S. Meridian and Highline Blvd. following a reported carjacking.

However, the alleged suspects took off and barricaded themselves in a hotel room.

After a short standoff with officers, the suspects were taken into custody.