Two people arrested after woman claims they forced her into prostitution, held her against her will

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say two people have been arrested after a woman who said she was forced into human trafficking called Oklahoma City police.

On June 7, Oklahoma City police were called to the Econo Lodge, near I-40 and Meridian, after a woman called 911 to say that a man was chasing her and she needed help.

When officers arrived, they found the woman hiding behind some cars in the parking lot of the hotel.

The victim told investigators that she was being held against her will.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim told police that 30-year-old Mauricio Edwards threatened her and forced her to drive to Oklahoma from Alabama. Once they arrived in Oklahoma City, the victim says Edwards made her start prostituting.

Mauriceo Edwards

That night, the victim said that Edwards and his girlfriend, 20-year-old Ariana Hall, came to the room and demanded money from her recent encounters.

The victim says once they left, she fled the room and called 911.

“[The victim] stated [Edwards] has beat her severely in the past for not producing enough money from her encounters with men,” the affidavit states.

Officers were able to go to the room and arrest Edwards and Hall without incident.

Ariana Hall

Both were arrested on complaints of human trafficking.