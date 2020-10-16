Two people arrested for allegedly burglarizing marijuana farm, one claims he was sleeping behind plants

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Two suspects have been arrested after burglarizing a marijuana farm in Enid.

Security guards caught two people breaking in. A guard was able to catch one of them, Terry Fulkersin.

“One of our officers – we had set up a perimeter, was approaching the fence line – could see a flashlight inside the farm, and then heard the individual being detained by security,” Cass Rains with the Enid Police Department said.

Police searched through marijuana plants with an infrared camera to find the second suspect, Joshua McElfresh.

“We did find the second individual in the grow tents hiding beneath some plants,” Rains said.

McElfresh tried to tell officers he was an employee at the farm, which he wasn’t.

An officer can be heard on body camera saying, “If you work here, what are you doing hiding in the middle of this?” “I fell asleep,” McElfresh can be heard saying. “With a bag full of weed, you didn’t fall asleep,” an officer said.

Within the the bag of weed, officers found an unloaded gun. McElfresh had disclosed it was there before.

McElfresh and Fulkersin were arrested on complaints of first-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit a felony, knowingly concealing stolen property and possession of methamphetamine.

McElfresh was also arrested on complaints of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm after former conviction.

Both he and Fulkersin were booked into the Garfield County Detention Center.

“Officers did seize more than eight pounds of marijuana between the two of them as well as small bags of methamphetamine,” Rains said. “The [farm] owners said they would have to check in the daylight hours, but estimated more than $20,000 of damage was caused by these two individuals.”

LATEST HEADLINES: