Two people arrested for deadly shooting at Oklahoma City apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities have arrested two people in connection to a deadly shooting in northwest Oklahoma City on Thursday night.

Around 8:15 p.m. on Sept. 17, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting at an apartment complex in the 5700 block of N.W. 19th St.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

The victim, who was identified as 23-year-old Nicholas Ross, died at a nearby hospital.

A short time later, investigators arrested 18-year-old Tamihus Cardwell and 28-year-old Saleem Abdullahi at a home in Midwest City.

Officials say Ross was involved in an altercation with Cardwell and Abdullahi. At some point during the fight, Ross was shot.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

