Two people behind bars after sex trafficking bust in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two people have been booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center in recent weeks after a sex trafficking bust in Oklahoma City.

Twenty-one-year-old Stacia Guinn and 25-year-old Brandon Carter are both accused of sex trafficking two teenagers, one age 15 and the other age 16.

Court documents state that pictures of the two girls were found on an ad placed on a well-known prostitution website. The documents also stated that the ad showed numerous sexually suggestive pictures of the minors along with a contact number.

Guinn’s boyfriend Carter was allegedly behind those prostitution ads and would often help Guinn pick the teens up and drive them to their appointments. Guinn and Carter were busted during an undercover sting where an officer posed as a potential client. The documents say the officer was sent sexually explicit photos of the 16-year-old.

The officer eventually agreed to meet the girls at a metro Hyatt Place, where documents state they agreed to perform sex acts in exchange for $400.

Oklahoma City police said the investigation is still active at this time. The FBI and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provided tips that led to their arrests.

Oklahoma City police said they have sent a request to the website owners to take it all down due to the pictures of minors on it.

Guinn and Carter are being booked on multiple charges. Guinn is accused of two counts of human trafficking of a minor, two counts of distributing child pornography and one count of possession of obscene material involving the participation of a minor under the age of 18. Carter was booked on two counts of human trafficking of a minor.

