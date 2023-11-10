CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) — Two people have been charged in connection to the murder of a woman and her unborn child.

On Wednesday, the Grady County District Attorney filed two counts of First-Degree Murder against 37-year-old Kenneth Lee Johnson. Johnson’s wife, 39-year-old Katrina Johnson, was also charged for Accessory to Murder in the First Degree.

Three years ago, 37-year-old Ashley Cannon was found dead at her home at the Virginia Street Apartments in Chickasha.

Kenneth Johnson Katrina Johnson

The arrest warrant said “the father of Cannon’s child wanted her to have an abortion.”

It also described the moment leading up to the murder.

Ashley Cannon sent a Facebook message around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2020, saying “bd here just in case he act stupid”.

Later on, the warrant shows Kenneth was listed in her phone as “bd”.

Just after 12 AM, Chickasha police got a call from a neighbor.

“When officers arrived on scene, they were made aware of two small children who ran to the neighbors house and told the neighbor that they thought their mom was dead,” Chickasha Police said back in 2020.

In August of this year, agents spoke to Katrina Johnson’s friend.

She said on Dec. 2, 2020, she and Katrina were talking.

Katrina said she and Ashley had an argument over the phone and Kenneth told his wife he would kill Ashley because “she was about to have his child.”

A few days later, police got an anonymous tip that evidence may have been in a trash can at a laundromat in McAlester. They took the shirt and sent it to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Forensic Science Center to be tested.

DNA on the shirt was a match to Kenneth. A blood stain on the shirt matched Ashley’s DNA.

Kenneth is currently at the Lawton correctional facility on a previous charge. Katrina was arrested in Oklahoma City and is waiting to go to Grady County.

The Grady County District Attorney told News 4 more information should be available next week.