OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two people are dead Monday after an overnight murder-suicide in northwest Oklahoma City.

“It was scary because I’ve been here living for a year already, but nothing happened like that,” neighbor Erica Calzada said.

“It was really, really strange just seeing all these cop cars,” neighbor Amber Thacker said. “Then I see the crime scene tape and I’m like, oh god, this is not good.”

It was a frightening wake up call for these two neighbors near NW 36th Street and Villa Avenue Monday morning.

“We heard somebody scream,” Calzada said.

M.Sgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department said it all started with an unusual 911 call that came in close to midnight.

The man told dispatchers that a relative texted him claiming that he beat and killed a female at a home in that area and that he was going to kill himself.

“When officers arrived at the scene, they did indeed find the deceased person inside the residence,” Knight said.

The man in question wasn’t there. He left on his motorcycle, leading to another scene on I-44.

“A call came out of a motorcycle that had crashed into the cable barrier on I-44 just a little bit east of Western,” Knight said. “It appears, at least on the surface, that was an intentional act.”

Thacker and Calzada watched most of it unfold overnight. They said a lot has happened at that home in the past.

“They got into a lot of fights,” Thacker said.

“There were a lot of people coming in and coming out from that house,” Calzada said. “They never talked to nobody.”

Calzada added that the people at the home had only been living there for a few months or so. She said other than that house, the area is usually pretty quiet.

Now, she’s left struggling to find words after a horrifying Monday morning.

“My neighbors are always quiet. We’re all friendly, but I don’t know,” she said.

Police said the incident is still under investigation. KFOR was told other people were also living inside the home, but it was just the two people inside when the crime took place.