Two people found dead in Oklahoma home

PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are looking into the deaths of two Oklahoma residents.

On Sunday, the Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a man and a woman found dead at a home located east of Rattan, Oklahoma.

OSBI agents responded to the scene and started their investigation.

The victims have since been identified as 41-year-old Lee Cole II and 35-year-old Ashley Cole.

At this point, it will be up to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the victims’ cause and manner of death.

No other information is being released at this point.

