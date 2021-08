OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say two people who were hit by a car in Oklahoma City were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to an accident involving pedestrians near Reno and MacArthur Blvd. in Oklahoma City.

Officials say that two people were walking along the eastbound lanes of Reno when they were hit by a minivan.

Investigators say the driver stayed on the scene.