Two people injured after car runs into tanker truck

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Huge flames erupted from a tanker truck on Monday morning in an OnCue parking lot near N.W. 164th and Portland.

“Both vehicles were involved in fire when we arrived, so the fire started pretty quickly,” said District Chief Derrick Kiel, with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Police say the driver of a now charred vehicle was parked in the gas station lot, but when an OnCue employee walked out of the store, the driver sped toward them.

“As the employee got up and tried to flee, the driver of the car tried to run him over a second time and in doing so crashed into a tanker truck,” said Msgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

That’s when the tanker caught fire, and crews say it wasn’t easy to extinguish.

“We had many obstacles, we had distance, a building close. We did evacuate the building that was nearby,” said Kiel.

Not only did the driver hit the tanker truck, but he also hit the truck’s driver.

“To make matters worse, the tanker driver when he was struck was doused with fuel at the same time so he could have very easily been either seriously injured or killed,” said Knight.

Miraculously, both the employee and tanker driver only had minor injuries.

At the time the truck was hit, police say it was unloading fuel into the underground tanks, which could’ve made this situation deadly.

“Any time you have a tanker truck out there unloading fuel and suddenly a large fire breaks out, it’s very dangerous situation,” said Knight.

The driver who police say is responsible for the crash got out and ran away.

At last check, police are still searching for him and a motive.

KFOR spoke with OnCue on Monday, and they tell us they’re just glad their employees are safe, and that this didn’t end worse.

They are also grateful for the first responders who worked on the scene for hours.

Fire crews tell us the building is not damaged.

If you have any information about this incident, call OKCPD CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.