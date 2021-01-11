Two people injured in Grady County home explosion

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say two people are in the hospital following a home explosion in Grady County.

On Saturday, several fire departments responded to a reported home explosion and flash fire.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found two people injured. The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital before being transferred to an Oklahoma City hospital for treatment.

Both victims are expected to recover, but they suffered severe burns.

Investigators say they believe the explosion was propane-related.