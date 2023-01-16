HARRAH, Okla. (KFOR) – Two people were injured in a crash that involved multiple vehicles near Harrah overnight.

Deputies with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash near Hwy 62 and N. Pottawatomie County Rd.

Authorities say three vehicles were involved in the wreck.

Investigators believe a van towing a trailer lost control and hit a second vehicle. Then, a third car swerved and flipped.

Officials say a 17-year-old girl was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Another person was also injured, but we do not know their condition.