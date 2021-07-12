Two people injured in Oklahoma City apartment fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating an apartment fire in southwest Oklahoma City that injured two.

Just before 5 a.m. on Monday, dispatchers received a 911 call about a burning apartment near S.W. 59th and McKinley.

“My roommate woke me up this morning saying he could hear the fire alarms and the smoke,” said Tommy Gonzalez who lives nearby.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found smoke pouring from a single upstairs apartment.

“Blue and red lights everywhere,” said Gonzalez. “The whole neighborhood was just lit up.”

Once on scene, it wasn’t easy for fire crews to get inside.

“The shape and layout of the building gave us some difficulty accessing just because the gates were secured,” said District Chief Marcus Sandoval with the Oklahoma City Fire Dept.

Fire crews were able to keep the flames from spreading out of the bedroom.

Initial reports indicate that fire crews were able to rescue one person from one of the apartments.

Officials confirmed that one person was injured but could not elaborate on the extent of that victim’s injuries.

Reports indicated a second person in a second story apartment was also suffering from smoke inhalation.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department is estimating about $18,000 in damages.

At this point, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Both victims are expected to be okay.

Those like Gonzalez who live there, just glad this didn’t end worse.

“Glad nobody else was inside and nobody else got hurt or anything else,” said Gonzalez.