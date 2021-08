DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – We’re expected to learn new details about a double shooting that claimed two lives in Del City.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers were called to S.E. 15th St. and Sunnylane Rd. on a reported shooting.

When investigators arrived on the scene, they realized two people had been shot. Sadly, both victims died from their injuries.

Officials have not released many details about the case, but say that they believe the shooting was accidental.