OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after two people died in a head-on collision in northwest Oklahoma City on Sunday night.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on Sunday, emergency crews were called to a crash near N. Rockwell and Reno Ave.

Officers told KFOR that two women inside one vehicle died at the scene, while the other driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.

At this point, the cause of the crash is still under investigation.