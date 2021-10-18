Two people killed in Logan County shooting

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Police say two people are dead following a shooting in Logan County on Sunday morning.

“A murder suicide sadly isn’t uncommon,” said Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereaux.

The Logan County Sheriff was on scene Sunday after officials got a 911 call just after 11 a.m. about a shooting at an Oklahoma Transportation Department property near State Highway 51, a mile east of State Highway 74.

“Upon arrival, we found two males with gunshot wounds. We believe that it’s going to be a murder suicide,” said Devereaux.

Officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation say both of the men died from their injuries. The men were identified as 66-year-old Abraham Clark and 52-year-old Jack Duane Butler III.

“We are just trying to figure out what occurred. Why it occurred and all the players involved. The individuals had met here to allegedly exchange some money that was owed and obviously things got out of hand and there was gun fire,” said Devereaux.

The site off the highway is used to store sand for road crews to use during winter weather.

“Right now, we think it was just one individual, was the one that fired the shots and then turned the gun on himself,” said Devereaux.