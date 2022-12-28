OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two people are recovering after being rescued from a house fire on Tuesday evening.,

Around 9:50 p.m. on Dec. 27, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a home in the 6300 block of N.W. 82nd St.

Dispatchers learned that there was a possibility that several people were still inside the burning home.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, they saw flames coming from a window of one side of the home.

A rescue group went into the home and pulled a man from the burning building. Fire crews immediately began medical treatment for smoke inhalation and minor burns.

A second victim, a woman, was pulled to safety through a bedroom window. Officials say she also suffered smoke inhalation and more significant burns.

Both victims were treated for their injuries and rushed to a nearby hospital.

At this point, the cause of the fire is under investigation but electrical issues are suspected.