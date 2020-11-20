Two people safely escape burning home in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two people were able to make it to safety after their home caught fire on Thursday night.

Shortly before midnight, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a house fire near N.W. 115th and Pennsylvania Ave.

When Oklahoma City fire crews arrived on the scene, they realized the home was engulfed in flames.

The cause of the house fire is under investigation.

