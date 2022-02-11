GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – Two drivers were severely injured in a crash near Guthrie on Friday.

On Friday morning, emergency crews were called to a crash along Hwy 33, near Pennsylvania, in Guthrie.

Once first responders arrived at the scene, they realized a semi-truck, a pickup, and an SUV were all involved in the accident.

At least one of the vehicles caught fire.

Fire officials tell KFOR that one driver was flown to OU Health, and another driver was rushed to a nearby hospital and then taken to Oklahoma City for treatment.

The semi-truck driver suffered a minor foot injury in the crash.

“This stretch of 33, for whatever reason, even though it’s a wide open roadway, we run a lot of serious crashes out here every year. This intersection has had a couple fatalities just the last five years,” said Guthrie Fire Chief Eric Harlow.

So far, the crash remains under investigation.