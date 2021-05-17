Two people shot in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say two people were rushed to a metro hospital following a shooting late Sunday evening.

Police say the victims were found at different locations, and they are now working to determine if the two scenes are connected.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oklahoma City police were called to an area near S.W. 25th and Walker Ave.

When they arrived, they learned that one person had been shot.

While speaking with witnesses, investigators learned that the suspect fled the scene in a white SUV.

Minutes later, authorities received a 911 call about someone in a white SUV suffering from a gunshot wound near S.W. 64th and Santa Fe.

So far, officials are not sure if those shootings are connected.