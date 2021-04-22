Two people taken into custody following chase

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two people have been taken into custody following a police chase in Oklahoma City.

Officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle with a broken headlight, but the driver refused to stop.

At one point during the pursuit, the driver hit a curb and blew a tire. However, officials say the driver backed up and hit a patrol car, causing minor damage.

Authorities eventually used stop sticks to bring the chase to an end near S.E. 45th and Durland.

Investigators say they found a large amount of narcotics inside the vehicle.

