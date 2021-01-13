Two people taken to hospital after leading troopers on chase

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A chase involving a stolen car ended with two people being rushed to a nearby hospital.

Officials say it all started near I-240 and Western when Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers ran the tag on a vehicle, which was listed as stolen.

The suspects refused to stop and led troopers on a chase.

Authorities say the chase finally came to an end along S.W. 119th, between Meridian and MacArthur Blvd. when troopers performed a tactical maneuver on the vehicle.

Two of the three suspects were ejected from the car and had to be taken to a hospital for treatment. Officials say one of those people died from their injuries.

No other details about their conditions or identities was released.

