PONCA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Ponca City Police Department is searching for two persons of interest following a fatal shooting Sunday evening.

Officers were called to 350 S. Birch just before 5 p.m. April 10 in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, authorities found 29-year-old Shawn Wood inside with multiple gunshot wounds.

Wood was transported to Alliance Health in Ponca City where he was later pronounced deceased.

Now, Ponca City police are attempting to locate two persons of interest.

Logan Michael Peters, aka Gunsmoke, W/M, 30 years of age

Martha Elisabeth Yahola, aka Lisa, I/F, 35 years of age Courtesy: Ponca City Police Department

If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Peters or Yahola, contact the Ponca City Police Department Crimestoppers at 580-762-5100. You can remain anonymous.

📧 Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to KFOR email alerts →