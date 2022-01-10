Two plead guilty to man’s kidnapping, murder in Oklahoma

MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Two people have been sentenced for the murder of a 43-year-old man after he was kidnapped from his home in Texas.

On June 7, 2020, agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation began helping the Murray County Sheriff’s Office investigating the suspicious death of a man found near Hwy 77 and I-35.

Officials say a driver called 911 after seeing a man’s body in a small field near Exit 47 in Murray County.

Authorities were able to identify the victim as 43-year-old Juan Rosas, and determined he was shot to death.

Investigators soon learned that Rosas was kidnapped from his home in Corinth, Texas on June 6, 2020.

Officials arrested 20-year-old Shannon Mayorga and 23-year-old Randall Rudd. They both pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and kidnapping.

They received sentences of life in prison with all but the first 20 years suspended.

A third suspect, 43-year-old Guadalupe Figueroa, is currently a fugitive with an active warrant for Conspiracy to Commit murder.

Guadalupe Figueroa. Credit: OSBI

Officials believe Figueroa fled to the city of Monterrey, in Nuevo Leon, Mexico.

Agents discovered that Figueroa, who was Rosas’ girlfriend and Mayorga’s mother, allegedly planned the murder and had Mayorga and Rudd commit the crime on her behalf.