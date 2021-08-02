Two potential sightings of missing Oklahoma mom suffering from brain cancer bring hope to searchers

ANADARKO, Okla. (KFOR) – Dylan Sherrill, the son of Dawn Sherrill, tells KFOR there were potential sightings of his mother in Weatherford on Saturday and in Clinton on Sunday after she went missing two and a half weeks ago.

Sherrill vanished from Anadarko after having brain surgery for cancer. The last time the 55-year-old was seen was on July 21.

The two potential sightings are unconfirmed at this time.

Weatherford Police got a tip Saturday that a woman was traveling into town off Main Street. The witness told Dylan she appeared lost driving the red truck she was said to have been driving when she disappeared. The witness told him she turned into a trailer part and then drove off.

The next day in Clinton, someone allegedly saw Dawn in the passenger seat of a vehicle near McClain Park and United Grocery. They said a man was driving and another man was in the bed of the truck. Dylan said he was in Clinton Monday, expanding the search to the areas where she was allegedly seen.

“I have not lost any hope yet. I’m still looking for my mom,” Sherrill said. “It definitely, like I said, gives me a motivation because I now have a general area that two possible sightings, give me more of a direction to go.”

Authorities said Dawn left her cellphone and wallet behind, got in a red truck and drove off. That truck has been described as a red or maroon Ford F-150 with a black tailgate, a barbecue smoker and a grill in the bed. Volunteers have been searching for Dawn ever since.

Dylan said they were primarily searching south of Anadarko originally. He said he plans to look for her until she is found.