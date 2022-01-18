Two Putnam City schools stick with distance learning

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials at a local school district announced that two schools would be remaining in distance learning.

Putnam City Public Schools announced that at least two of our schools will remain in distance learning on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Officials say the move is necessary due to a continued staffing shortages and a lack of available substitute teachers created by the COVID-19 surge in Oklahoma.

The two schools staying in distance learning are Putnam City High School and James L. Capps Middle School.

Grab and go meals will be available at both schools from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All other Putnam City Schools will return to in-person learning on Tuesday.