OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two people are recovering following a rollover wreck involving a semi-truck.

Around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews were called to an accident east of the Kickapoo Turnpike, near I-40 and Dobbs Rd.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they learned that two people were trapped in the wreckage.

First responders were able to pull the two to safety and rush them to a hospital.

At this point, there is no word on their conditions.