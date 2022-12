OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two people were rescued after a semi-truck jackknifed on a busy Oklahoma roadway.

Around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to a jackknifed semi-truck in the westbound lanes of I-44.

When crews arrived on the scene, they closed down the ramp near Portland Ave. to clean up the wreckage.

Officials say two people had to be rescued from the cab of the truck, but they are expected to be OK.