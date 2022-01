OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say two people are in critical condition following a crash in Oklahoma City.

Around 10:15 p.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to a crash near NW Expressway and County Line Road in Oklahoma City.

Officials say two people on a motorcycle ran into a white truck while it was making a turn.

The motorcycle caught fire, and the two people were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.