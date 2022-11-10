OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are trying to stay healthy this holiday season, two new restaurants are opening in Oklahoma City that specialize in fresh salads.

Salad and Go is opening new restaurants at 10501 S. May Ave. and 2400 N. Pennsylvania Ave. in Oklahoma City on Nov. 15.

“This year has marked explosive growth for Salad and Go, with our expansion initiatives making serious headway across Arizona, Texas and now Oklahoma. Bringing the Salad and Go concept to new markets is special because it allows us to learn more about new communities and how we can serve them in intentional and impactful ways,” said Charlie Morrison, CEO of Salad and Go. “Oklahoma City residents can expect delicious and craveable meals paired with excellent customer service. We want guests to leave our drive-thrus with the satisfaction of knowing Salad and Go cares about the food we create and the communities we join.”

Salad and Go specializes in made-to-order salads, wraps, breakfast burritos, and soup. It also offers handcrafted lemonades, teas, and cold brew coffees.

Two other Oklahoma stores are already planned to open by the end of the year.