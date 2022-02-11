OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two people have pleaded guilty to charges filed after child pornography investigations.

Daniel Raymond Sharp, 52, pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography and violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

Sharp was arrested in December of 2020 after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children forwarded a cybertip to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Daniel Sharp. Credit: OSBI

OSBI agents learned that a user was sending pornographic photos of children to others between September and October of 2020.

In another case, 37-year-old Joseph Lance Berry pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of child pornography.

Berry was arrested in July of 2021 after the NCMEC received more than two dozen cybertips. Officials say the user sent pornographic images on 26 different occasions between May and June of 2021.

Joseph Berry Credit: OSBI

Authorities say the material included 735 files that included photographs and videos featuring child sexual abuse of a toddler.

Sharp received a 10-year suspended sentence, and he must register as a lifetime sex offender.

Berry was already a lifetime aggravated sex offender after he was convicted in 2012 of lewd acts to a child under 16. He was on probation at the time of his arrest.

Berry was sentenced to 22 years in DOC custody.