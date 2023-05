OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- One person is dead and several others are injured following a shooting in Oklahoma City early Sunday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oklahoma City police were called to a shooting near W. Memorial Rd. and N. May Ave.

According to Oklahoma City police, a fight broke out, which led to multiple people being shot.

Investigators say the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, and one of those victims died from their injuries.

The suspect is still at large.