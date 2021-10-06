Two-story garage apartment destroyed in early morning fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two people were able to escape a burning apartment on Wednesday morning.

Around 12 a.m. on Wednesday, Oklahoma City fire crews were called to blaze at a two-story garage apartment near N.W. 28th and I-235.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, the garage apartment was fully engulfed in flames.

Officials say two adults inside the apartment were able to get out safely with several pets, but they did lose at least one cat in the fire.

At this point, investigators are working to determine what caused the fire. However, they say electrical issues may be to blame.

