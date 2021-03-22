Two-story home collapses after catching fire in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say a two-story home collapsed after catching fire on Saturday morning.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a house fire near S.W. 29th and Walker.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they could see smoke and flames billowing from the structure.

Before they were able to get control of the blaze, the building collapsed.

Investigators say the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but they believe it may have been started by transients trying to stay warm.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire or the collapse.