OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, with help from the Oklahoma City Police Department, has made two arrests in connection to a homicide at a motel.

Jarrett Johnson, 30, and Carion Lenox, 28, were arrested on a first-degree murder warrant. The two were taken into custody last Friday in the 3500 block of S.W. 21st Street.

Carion Lenox Jarrett Johnson Courtesy: Oklahoma City Police Department

Investigators say Samuel Grisby, 51, was found shot to death at the BestWay Inn, located near S.E. 29th and I-35 on Friday morning.

“When they arrived, they found a black male on the south side of the hotel that had been shot and killed,” said Lt. Jeff Cooper, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

KFOR spoke to one of Grisby’s relatives at the time of his death.

She claimed Grisby did not have a room at the motel.

Johnson and Lenox have been booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.

Carion Lenox Jarrett Johnson Courtesy: Oklahoma County Detention Center