CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced on Thursday that two people have been charged in connection to the murder of a woman and her unborn child.

OSBI confirmed that on Nov. 30, 2020, a woman who was 36 weeks pregnant was found deceased in her home at the Virginia Street Apartments in Chickasha.

OSBI says it was requested to assist with the case and immediately began their investigation in tracking down the individuals responsible for the death of 37-year-old Ashley Cannon.

On Aug. 29, 2023, OSBI special agents presented their evidence to the Grady County District Attorney’s Office.

On November 8, the Grady County District Attorney filed two counts of First-Degree Murder against 37-year-old Kenneth Lee Johnson for the deaths of Cannon and her child. Charges were also filed against Johnson’s wife, 39-year-old Katrina Johnson, for Accessory to Murder in the First Degree.

Kenneth Johnson is currently in custody at the Lawton Correctional Facility on a previous charge.

Katrina Johnson was arrested in Oklahoma City and is awaiting extradition back to Grady County.