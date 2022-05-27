OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say two people were taken into custody after a wild police chase where shots were fired at officers.

Around 1:15 a.m. on Friday, Oklahoma City police attempted to pull over a vehicle on traffic violations near N.W. 10th and May Ave.

Officials say the suspect initially complied when the officer went back to his patrol car. When the officer found out the suspect had outstanding warrants, the officer called for backup.

As additional units arrived on the scene, the suspect took off and led officers on a chase.

“Sometime during the pursuit, shots were fired from the driver of the suspect vehicle towards officers. The pursuit continued down around the area of 22nd and Kentucky,” said Sgt. Rob Robertson, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Authorities say one police cruiser was hit by no officers were injured.

When the suspect reached 24th and Kentucky, investigators say the suspect got into another vehicle with a female driver and took off again.

Around N.W. 1st and Klein, police used stop sticks to disable the vehicle.

At that point, a man and a woman were taken into custody.