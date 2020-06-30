Two taken into custody following chase in S.E. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two people were taken into custody after a traffic stop turned into a chase, police say.

The incident started as a traffic stop near S.E. 41st and Stiles around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police tell KFOR two people in a pickup took off from the traffic stop, with speeds reaching up to 80 miles per hour on city streets.

Officers were able to use stop sticks that made the truck blow out two tires.

The driver and passenger bailed out at S.E. 38th and Santa Fe.

Authorities set up a perimeter and eventually located the driver and passenger hiding beneath a truck by a house where they originally bailed out.

They were taken into custody. Their names have not been released at this time.

No one was injured during the incident, and no other details have been released.

