OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say two people were rushed to a local hospital following a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Oklahoma City.

Shortly before midnight, Oklahoma City police and emergency crews were called to an accident along NW Expressway, near Council.

Investigators say a white car pulled out of the IHOP parking lot onto NW Expressway, in front of a motorcycle.

The motorcycle hit the car, and the two people on the bike were taken to a local hospital for treatment.