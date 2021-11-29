Two teenagers arrested for deadly shooting in northeast Oklahoma City

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Shooting near NE 14th and Lottie

Shooting near NE 14th and Lottie

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say they have arrested two teenagers in connection with a deadly shooting.

Around 11 a.m. on Nov. 24, Oklahoma City police were called to a disturbance in the 1400 block of N. Lottie Ave.

When officers arrived, they found 18-year-old Davieon Smith suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but was pronounced dead.

Investigators learned there was an altercation that led to Smith being shot.

Officials have arrested a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old on complaints of first-degree murder and accessory to murder.

Currently, this is still an open investigation.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter