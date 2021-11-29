Two teenagers arrested for deadly shooting in northeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say they have arrested two teenagers in connection with a deadly shooting.

Around 11 a.m. on Nov. 24, Oklahoma City police were called to a disturbance in the 1400 block of N. Lottie Ave.

When officers arrived, they found 18-year-old Davieon Smith suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but was pronounced dead.

Investigators learned there was an altercation that led to Smith being shot.

Officials have arrested a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old on complaints of first-degree murder and accessory to murder.

Currently, this is still an open investigation.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.