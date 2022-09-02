TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two Oklahoma teenagers have been arrested following a deadly shooting in Tulsa earlier this summer.

On July 17, officers with the Tulsa Police Department were called to a reported shooting at the ‘Center of the Universe,’ a concrete circle near 1st and Boston.

Investigators determined that there was an altercation between two groups of people as they were leaving the area.

At some point, 18-year-old Serenity McAdoo was shot and killed while she was sitting inside a vehicle.

Authorities arrested one man, Dusty Stevens, after they determined that he was riding in the same car with McAdoo and started shooting. He was arrested and charged with Use of a Vehicle in Discharge of a Weapon.

Now, police say they have made two other arrests.

Detectives arrested a 15-year-old boy on a complaint of first-degree murder.

On Sept. 1, detectives arrested 18-year-old Isaac Harvey, who was also charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm after juvenile adjudication.

The investigation into the case is still ongoing.